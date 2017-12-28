Holiday Bowl/Alamo Bowl Live Thread & Game Information

There are two bowl game’s this evening that just so happen to be on at the same time. One of the two games is the Holiday Bowl featuring the Washington State University Cougars and the Michigan State University Spartans. Washington State enters the game ranked 18th with a nine and three record good for 3rd place in the PAC12 North Division. Michigan State comes into the night ranked 16th, also with a nine and three record, giving them 2nd place in the Big Ten East Division.

The second of the two games this evening is the Alamo Bowl. The Stanford University Cardinals will be facing off against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Stanford arrives in Texas with a nine and four record and sitting in first place in the PAC12 North Division. TCU comes in at ten and two, giving them 2nd place in the BIG 12.

Holiday Bowl

When : 9:00 PM EST

: 9:00 PM EST TV : Fox Sports 1

: Fox Sports 1 Where : San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, San Diego, California

: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, San Diego, California Odds: Michigan State -1

Alamo Bowl