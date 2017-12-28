Camping World Bowl: Virginia Tech Vs. Oklahoma State Live Thread & Game Information

The second bowl game on today's schedule is the Camping World Bowl. This years game features the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Hokies, better known as Virgina Tech and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys. Virginia Tech enters this game ranked 22nd with a nine and three record good enough for 2nd in the ACC Coastal Division. Oklahoma State comes in ranked 19th also with a nine and three record, giving them 3rd place in the BIG12.

Please use this game thread to discuss today's game, your Miami Dolphins or really anything else that you feel like, just keeping in mind the site rules. Please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on any SB Nation site at any time.

Camping World Bowl