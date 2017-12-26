December 26th Bowl Game Live Thread, Schedule & Broadcast Information

I hope everyone had a wonderful three day holiday weekend with their families and more importantly that you all somehow managed to survive your families. We are now well into the bowl season now although we are muddling through the lesser bowl games, but some of us will watch anything football so here’s a live thread if that happens to be you...ok, I know I am probably only posting this for Tona and Johnny but still, here you go…

By the way, can anyone tell me what the hell a Ute is?

Heart Of Dallas Bowl

Who : University Of Utah Ute’s Vs. West Virginia University Mountaineers

: University Of Utah Ute’s Vs. West Virginia University Mountaineers Standings : Ute’s 6-6 5 th PAC12 South Division, Mountaineers 7-5 4 th BIG12

: Ute’s 6-6 5 PAC12 South Division, Mountaineers 7-5 4 BIG12 When : 1:30 PM EST

: 1:30 PM EST TV : ESPN

: ESPN Live Stream : www.watchESPN.com

: www.watchESPN.com Where : Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas Odds: Utah -6.5

Quick Lane Bowl

Who : Duke Blue Devils Vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

: Duke Blue Devils Vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Standings : Blue Devils 6-6 4 th ACC Costal, Huskies 8-4 2 nd MIDAM West

: Blue Devils 6-6 4 ACC Costal, Huskies 8-4 2 MIDAM West When : 5:15 PM EST

: 5:15 PM EST TV : ESPN

: ESPN Live Stream : www.watchESPN.com

: www.watchESPN.com Where : Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan Odds: Duke -5.5

Cactus Bowl