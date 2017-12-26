December 26th Bowl Game Live Thread, Schedule & Broadcast Information

I hope everyone had a wonderful three day holiday weekend with their families and more importantly that you all somehow managed to survive your families. We are now well into the bowl season now although we are muddling through the lesser bowl games, but some of us will watch anything football so here’s a live thread if that happens to be you...ok, I know I am probably only posting this for Tona and Johnny but still, here you go…
By the way, can anyone tell me what the hell a Ute is?
Heart Of Dallas Bowl
- Who: University Of Utah Ute’s Vs. West Virginia University Mountaineers
- Standings: Ute’s 6-6 5th PAC12 South Division, Mountaineers 7-5 4th BIG12
- When: 1:30 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: www.watchESPN.com
- Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
- Odds: Utah -6.5
Quick Lane Bowl
- Who: Duke Blue Devils Vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
- Standings: Blue Devils 6-6 4th ACC Costal, Huskies 8-4 2nd MIDAM West
- When: 5:15 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: www.watchESPN.com
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- Odds: Duke -5.5
Cactus Bowl
- Who: Kansas State Wildcats Vs. UCLA Bruins
- Standings: Wildcats 7-6 4th BIG12, Bruins 6-6 4th PAC 12
- When: 8:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: www.watchESPN.com
- Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
- Odds: UCLA Bruins -6.5
