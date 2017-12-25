NFL Christmas Day Late Game: Oakland Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

This evenings game features an AFC team Vs an NFC Team. The Oakland Raiders travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders enter the week at six and eight leaving them in third place in the AFC West. On the other side of the ball the Eagles, with the best record in the NFL entering the week at twelve and two for first place in the NFC East.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evenings game, any of the other action from in and around the NFL this weekend and as always, your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules also apply to all live threads, at all times. As always the providing, discussion of and requesting of illegal game streams is strictly prohibited on any SB Nation Site.

Oakland Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles