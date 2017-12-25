NFL Christmas Day Early Game: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s early game features two AFC Teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Texas to take on the Houston Texans. The Steelers enter the week in first place in the AFC North with an eleven and three record. Pittsburgh has already wrapped up their division title but must win to keep pace with the New England Patriots for possible home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On the other side of the ball the Houston Texans enter the week with a woeful four and ten record which would most likely find them in last place in the division in most years but luckily for them they share the division with the Indianapolis Colts who have managed only three wins in fifteen tries, giving Houston third place in the AFC South.

