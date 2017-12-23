Damien Williams doubtful for Dolphins against Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins appear set to play their fourth-straight game without running back Damien Williams, with Kenyan Drake, who is having a breakout second-half of the season, continuing to work as the team’s primary running back. The Dolphins, after trading former starter Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles, envisioned a running back committee, with Williams and Drake splitting the playing time. A shoulder injury, however, has kept Williams from being able to play, and Drake has broken out because of it.

Williams is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Drake has averaged 21.3 carries per game since Williams’ injury, after not having double-digit carries at any point in the season. Drake has averaged 104 rushing yards per game the past three weeks.

Along with Williams, backup running back Matt Moore was also listed as doubtful for the game as he continues to deal with a foot injury. The Dolphins also included defensive end Andre Branch (knee), defensive end Terrence Fede (knee), safety T.J. McDonald (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ankle), and safety Micahel Thomas (knee) on the injury report, all listed as questionable.

Kansas City only listed linebacker Justin Houston on the final injury report for the week. Houston was unable to practice Thursday or Friday with an illness.