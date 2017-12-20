Here is my second edition of my positional rankings and I have pretty much changed rankings across the board. I have Yosuah Nijman entering my OT rankings and though there’s talk he’s not declaring, I am including him in my list because so far he’s been one of the most impressive tackles I’ve scouted; I think he should declare. Another new member of my list is center Lamont Gaillard from Georgia. I have really only got two games into his film breakdown but I am came away liking what I’ve seen so far. He’s certainly not perfect, has things he needs to clean up but I think the potential and the talent I’ve seen in him. My third biggest change was adding Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from Oklahoma to my linebackers list. It was an absolute crime that I did not have him on my first edition and I want to apologize to you all for that. He’s a terrific prospect and really if he was 6-5 not 6-0 he would be a top 10 pick. I still think he ends up a first rounder but his size really limits him. Anyways, go through the list and tell what you all think. Thanks!

Quarterback

1. Josh Rosen, UCLA

2. Sam Darnold, USC

3. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

4. Josh Allen, Wyoming

5. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma St.

T-5. Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Running Back

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.

2. Derrius Guice, LSU

3. Nick Chubb, Georgia

4. Josh Adams, Notre Dame

5. Sony Michel, Georgia

T-5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego St.

Wide Receiver

1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama

2. Anthony Miller, Memphis

3. Courtland Sutton, SMU

4. Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

5. Michael Gallup, Colorado St.

Tight End

1. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

2. Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

3. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota St.

4. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

5. Dalton Shultz, Stanford

Offensive Tackle

1. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

2. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

3. Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech

4. Kolton Miller, UCLA

5. Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

Offensive Guard

1. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

2. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

3. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

4. Will Hernandez, UTEP

5. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

Center

1. Billy Price, Ohio St.

2. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

3. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

4. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

5. Mason Cole, Michigan

Defensive End

1. Bradley Chubb, N.C. St.

2. Sam Hubbard, Ohio St.

3. Arden Key, LSU

4. Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest

5. Marcus Davenport, UTSA

T-5. Chad Thomas, Miami

Defensive Tackle

1. Christian Wilkins, Clemson

2. Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

3. Harrison Phillips, Stanford

4. Vita Vea, Washington

5. Taven Bryan, Florida

Linebacker

1. Roquan Smith, Georgia

2. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

3. Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

4. Malik Jefferson, Texas

5. Uchenna Nwosu, USC

T-5. Josey Jewell, Iowa

Cornerback

1. Denzel Ward, Ohio St.

2. Joshua Jackson, Iowa

3. Ken Webster, Ole Miss

4. J.C. Jackson, Maryland

5. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

Safety

1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

2. Derwin James, FSU

3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

4. Armani Watts, Texas A&M

5. Quin Blanding, Virginia

T-5. Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech