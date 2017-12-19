Dolphins snubs from 2018 Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is once again Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones. After missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, Jones was selected for his second all star event. Jones was also named to the game after the 2015 season.

But, there were players from the Dolphins who deserved to go to the game and were not selected.

Ndamukong Suh, who is once again having a dominant year in the middle of the Miami defensive line, should be in the game.

Cameron Wake, who should finish the year with double digit sacks - again - and is one of the game’s top pass rushers, should be in the game.

Xavien Howard, who has come on recently as a ball-hawking cornerback and is currently seventh in the league with seven interceptions, could be in the game.

Two players are probably the largest snubs from the game for the Dolphins: wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety/special teams ace Michael Thomas. Landry is currently second in the league in receptions with 98. He broke the record this season for most receptions by a receiver in his first four seasons, and he is 40 receptions from setting the record for a receiver in his fifth year, with two games still remaining for his fourth year.

Thomas has the most special teams tackles in the league since 2015. He is a do-everything player, and he should be recognized for what he does on the field, especially during the special teams stage of the game.

Miami could still end up with additional players in the Pro Bowl when injuries or Super Bowl participants drop out of the game.

What do you think of the Dolphins’ only getting Jones into the Pro Bowl? Do you agree that the team had some snubs? Who should be among the top alternates for the all star game?