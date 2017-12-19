Reshad Jones is going to the Pro Bowl

In a season where nothing has gone as expected, Dolphins’ safety Reshad Jones is headed back to the Pro Bowl. This will be his second appearance in three years, but unlike his recent Pro-Bowl achievement, this one is a bit unexpected. Not because he’s not deserving, but because he’s the lone nominee from a team littered with top-level talent.

Ndamukong Suh. Out. Jarvis Landry. Nope. Cameron Wake. Absolutely not.

There will be plenty of changes throughout the next few weeks regarding the Pro-Bowl roster. But for now, Reshad Jones is on an entirely different level. Assuming you believe the Pro Bowl has any type of credibility.

Reshad Jones currently has 99 total tackles, two interceptions, and has returned two fumbles for touchdowns this season. Quite the feat for a guy one year removed from a major shoulder surgery.