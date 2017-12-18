Dolphins 2018 opponents starting to come into focus

The NFL schedule is a rotating slate of games, with each division scheduled to play against another division from their conference, a division from the other conference, their own divisional rivals twice, and two games against two teams from the divisions in their conference that are not already scheduled, with the teams being the two clubs who finish the season in the same position in their respective divisions. As confusing as that all is, it basically means we can pretty well break down a team’s schedule well ahead of the release of the by-date games from the league.

For the Miami Dolphins, who have two games remaining in their 2017 regular season, the 2018 season will feature their home-and-home series against the AFC East, a game against each team in the AFC South, a game game against each team in the NFC North, and a game against the AFC North and AFC West teams who finish in the same position in their respective divisions as the Dolphins finish 2017 in the AFC East.

That breaks down like this:

Home Games

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

AFC West

Away Games

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

AFC North

Currently, the Dolphins, currently third in the AFC East, would be hosting the Oakland Raiders from the AFC West, who are currently 6-8 on the year, like the Dolphins. They would visit the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 5-9, from the AFC North.