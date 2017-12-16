The Miami Dolphins will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday. Both AFC East squads are vying for a spot in the NFL’s postseason, and this will mark the first of two crucial meetings between the two franchises over the final stretch of the year. Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying about this matchup before the action gets underway on Sunday.

David Steele - Sporting News

Prediction: Dolphins win 26-20

Steele's analysis:

The Dolphins are coming off a win over the Patriots in which Jay Cutler played his best game all season. They also are coming off a win over the Bills late last season that ended a four-game losing streak in Buffalo, and they won that with Matt Moore filling in for Ryan Tannehill. Tyrod Taylor couldn't make it back from his knee injury in time to play in the blizzard last week. Nathan Peterman was knocked out of that game with a concussion. The signs for the Bills have been better.

Elliot Harrison - NFL.com

Prediction: Bills win 19-14

Harrison's analysis:

Call it troublesome -- or tiresome -- to put faith in either of these AFC East foes. The Dolphins are coming off their strongest showing of the season. If Jay Cutler regresses, it will be interesting to see whether running back Kenyan Drake can carry a heavy load for Miami again.

Chris Simms - Bleacher Report

Prediction: Dolphins win 28-20

Simms' analysis:

It looks like Tyrod Taylor will be back at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills if he's healthy, but we don't know for certain what to expect from the offense. What I do know is that I've liked what I've seen from the Miami Dolphins lately. Jay Cutler has been playing well, and running back Kenyan Drake is a star in the making—he reminds me a lot of LeSean McCoy, actually. Miami's defense has been phenomenal over the past two weeks as well. The Bills are sound and disciplined on both sides of the ball, but they lack playmakers. They don't have enough of them on offense to pick apart this Miami defense with the way it's playing right now. Buffalo will have the advantage of being at home, but Miami is the better team at this point. I like the Dolphins to pull away very late in an otherwise close game.

James Walker - ESPN

Prediction: Dolphins win 17-14

Walker's analysis:

The Dolphins are coming off their most impressive win of the season in Monday's 27-20 victory over the Patriots. Miami is 2-0 in December, outscoring opponents 62-29, and is playing its best football. Meanwhile, the Bills have quarterback-injury issues and are sputtering down the stretch. It's a good time for the Dolphins to sneak out a tough road win.

