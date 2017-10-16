Pro Football Focus: Jay Ajayi Dominates in Dolphins' Heroic Comeback

The Miami Dolphins teetered on the edge of another disappointing outing before rallying in the second half to overcome a 17-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Jay Cutler and the passing game once again had trouble carrying the offense, but Jay Ajayi's 130 yards on the ground proved to be enough to tote the Dolphins to victory.

After failing to reach 100 yards rushing for three consecutive weeks, Ajayi's strong performance captured the attention of Pro Football Focus. The former Boise State star received a grade of 91.0 from PFF - the highest mark of any player on the Dolphins.

PFF had this to say about Ajayi's outing against the Falcons:

A big time performance from a team that really needed it. If the line gave Ajayi a hole, he victimised Atlanta at the second level. And if they didn’t he more often than not made something happen anyway with 96 of his yards coming after contact. He is without doubt the foundation of this offense and the Falcons defense simply was not physical enough to slow him down.

Ajayi wasn't the only one to receive praise from Pro Football Focus, however, as Miami's defense played a huge part in Sunday's win. Cameron Wake once again turned back the clock and recorded two sacks against Atlanta, earning him a grade of 88.6.

PFF highlighted his performance with the following summary:

Isn’t Wake supposed to be slowing down at his tender age of 35? Tell that to Ryan Schraeder who was mercilessly worked over with the full compliment of what Wake is capable of. He ended the day with two sacks and five hurries with five more recorded wins as he worked over the returning right tackle with an array of speed and power moves (two of his pressures coming on bull rushes).

Along with Wake, rookie Cordrea Tankersley was also recognized by PFF. With only a few NFL games under his belt, Tankersley managed to collect a grade of 78.8.

PFF had this to say about the rookie from Clemson:

Maybe if the ball doesn’t land in the arms of Reshad Jones, people aren’t talking about Tankersley after the game. But the grade wouldn’t change as the rookie third-rounder continues to make a mark after being forced into action earlier than most anticipated. Three games and now three pass break ups for a player who may have been the 16th cornerback off the board, but who we (patting ourselves on the back prematurely) figured should go a lot earlier.

