Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Denver Broncos Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football game features the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. At the beginning of the season, many pundits picked the Giants to be one of the better teams in the NFL over the season. Instead, the Giants have started out the season 5 and 0 dropping games in succession to the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angles Chargers. The Giants currently sit alone in last and 4th place in the NFC East.

The Broncos have started out with a much more solid record currently sitting at 3 and 1 and holding 2nd place in the AFC West. The Broncos reeled off two wins to start the season against the Chargers and the Cowboys before suffering their first loss to the Buffalo Bills in week three. Denver then rebounded last week with a win over their division rival Oakland Raiders.

New York Giants @ Denver Broncos