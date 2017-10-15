Dolphins at Falcons final score and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons have completed their Week 6 contest, with the Dolphins stealing a win over the Falcons.

Final Score

Miami 20 - Atlanta 17

Immediate Reactions

The offense still has issues they have to fix, but it was a win over one of the top teams in the league. Jay Cutler was 19-for-33 for 151 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He finished the game with a 76.7 passer rating, which should not be good enough to win the league, but the Dolphins are starting to realize their identity is not Cutler or the passing game.

It’s Jay Ajayi. Head coach Adam Gase fed Ajayi on Sunday, and the running back responded with 130 yards on 26 carries, a 5.0 yards per attempt average.

Jarvis Landry continues to rack up receptions, adding eight on Sunday for 62 yards, with a touchdown. Kenny Stills added another touchdown on one of his four receptions, gaining a total of 49 yards.

The defense continues to look like it is ready to become an elite unit, with two more sacks, one from Ndamukong Suh and one from Cameron Wake on the day. Reshad Jones recorded the interception - off a Cordrea Tankersley pass breakup - that cemented the game, the first interception of the season for Miami. The Falcons gained exactly 100 yards on the ground against Miami, with 239 yards per game. Atlanta entered the game seventh in the league in passing offense, averaging 262.5 per game, and eighth in rushing offense with 125.8 per game.

There are things that have to be fixed - especially Cutler’s mechanics - but today, we are going to celebrate the Dolphins coming away with an upset win in Atlanta.