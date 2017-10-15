Dolphins at Falcons Week 6 inactive players announced: DeVante Parker to miss game

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons for the fifth game of the season for both clubs. According to NFL rules, teams may only have 46 players active on game day, making teams have to declare up to seven players as “inactive” for the contest, with that announcement coming around 90 minutes before the start of the game.

For the Dolphins, the headline is wide receiver DeVante Parker being declared inactive. Parker injured his ankle last week against the Tennessee Titans, missing most of the game because of the injury. He was unable to practice throughout this week, and now he will miss the game, leading to more playing time for Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo. Carroo is slated to start in place of Parker.

Joining Parker on the inactive list are safety Maurice Smith, cornerback Torry McTyer, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, and tackle Sam Young.

The Falcons’ inactive players are wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, wide receiver Nick Williams, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, linebacker Jermaine Grace, guard Sean Harlow, offensive lineman Austin Pasztor, and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw.