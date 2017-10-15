Dolphins at Falcons TV, online coverage nuts and bolts

The Miami Dolphins get back on the road this week as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 6 contest. Miami heads into this game still trying to find their offensive identity, with question marks all over the field when they have the ball. Will the offensive line be able to pass or run block? Will the wide receivers be able to get open? Will they catch the ball? Will Jay Cutler find a rhythm and correct his mechanics? Will Jay Ajayi be able to find running space?

The Falcons look like they could once again challenge to be among the NFC elite this season, which will be a huge test for the .500 Dolphins. Can they keep up with the Falcons’ offense? Will the Dolphins defense, which has looked close to being an elite unit this season, be able to slow down Matt Ryan?

As we do every week, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know to watch today’s Dolphins game:

Miami Dolphins (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-1)

Week 6

October 15, 2017

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Weather: 76˚F, Partly Cloudy

TV Coverage: CBS; NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 705

TV Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

Radio Network: Full Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations

Online streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - does not show the games live, but provides replays of the game and coaches film following the game)

Odds: Falcons -13 | O/U: 45.5

All-time record: Dolphins 8-4 (regular season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 27-23 @ Miami (2013 Week 3)

Streak: Dolphins 1 win (2013 Week 3); 2-2 last 4 meetings

Enemy blog: The Falcoholic | Twitter: @TheFalcoholic

Dolphins 2017 Schedule

Week 1 - BYE

Week 2 (Sep 17) - @ Los Angeles Chargers - W 19-17

Week 3 (Sep 24) - @ New York Jets - L 6-20

Week 4 (Oct 1) - vs. New Orleans Saints (London) - L 0-20

Week 5 (Oct 8) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 16-10

Week 6 (Oct 15) - @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 7 (Oct 22) - vs. New York Jets

Week 8 (Oct 26) - @ Baltimore Ravens (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 5) - vs. Oakland Raiders (SNF)

Week 10 (Nov 13) - @ Carolina Panthers (MNF)

Week 11 (Nov 19) - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12 (Nov 26) - @ New England Patriots

Week 13 (Dec 3) - vs. Denver Broncos

Week 14 (Dec 11) - vs. New England Patriots (MNF)

Week 15 (Dec 17) - @ Buffalo Bills

Week 16 (Dec 24) - @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 (Dec 31) - vs. Buffalo Bills