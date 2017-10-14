Pundit Predictions: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to put together consecutive wins for the first time in the 2017 season when they visit Atlanta to play the Falcons. With Sunday's contest rapidly approaching, let's examine what the experts are saying about this weekend's contest.

David Steele - Sporting News

Prediction: Falcons win 33-10

Steele's analysis:

Jay Cutler escaped the bulk of the permanent wrath of Miami fans last week with that game-winning drive to beat an equally-inept Titans team led by Matt Cassel. The Dolphins now find out whether Chris Foerster, who put the “offensive” in offensive line coach, was integral enough to that unit to cause a drop-off with his absence. That they face the Falcons, coming off a bye and a bitter loss to the Bills, should make it all moot.

Elliot Harrison - NFL.com

Prediction: Falcons win 26-14

Harrison's analysis:

Wondering if the Falcons will play down to their competition (again). Much depends on who's available at wide receiver for Atlanta. If Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu are back (especially Jones, obvs), reigning MVP Matt Ryan won't have to hold the football as long. Devonta Freeman's season could be characterized as so-so to this point. If the Atlanta wideouts are down, he will be a huge factor in the outcome of this game.

Chris Simms - Bleacher Report

Prediction: Falcons win 31-17

Simms' analysis:

How can anyone be confident about where the Dolphins are as a team right now? Jay Cutler hasn't been good. The offensive line hasn't been good. The defense has been solid up front, but the back end is questionable at best. The Falcons are another team at home and coming off a bye week. Julio Jones also should be healthy and ready to go. The Falcons are too much for the Dolphins, so they should win this one comfortably.

James Walker - ESPN

Prediction: Falcons win 23-13

Walker's analysis:

Miami's defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game all season, but this is the week that changes. The Falcons provide plenty of matchup issues and are coming off a bye. Miami's last-ranked offense won't be able to keep up.

How do you think the Dolphins will fare against the Falcons? Tell us your predictions in the comments below.