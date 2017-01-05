The Splash Zone 1/5/17: Matt Moore Likely To Start Against Steelers

Matt Moore will most likely be the starting quarterback this Sunday against the Steelers. Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from his ACL/MCL injury and would need to practice on Thursday to have any shot of playing. The best bet right now is to just let Moore prepare as the starter. This is no point in jeopardizing Tannehill's career.

Miami Dolphins not ruling out Ryan Tannehill, but Matt Moore likely starter

The Dolphins haven't ruled out Ryan Tannehill for the playoff game, but the plan now is for QB Matt Moore to be the starter.

Dolphins At Steelers

Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills among Miami Dolphins' playoff X-factors

In order to pull off an upset in frigid Pittsburgh, the Dolphins will need hot days from a few key players.

Miami Dolphins reached playoffs this year despite backups in key roles

Castoffs, journeymen, scrubs. Go ahead, call them that. Call them players hanging on at the bottom of the roster, and why not? Even they acknowledge that much. Make fun of their pedigree. You wouldn’t be alone. Scratch your head, if you like, at the mention of their names.

Two Different Teams Will Meet In Pittsburgh

Sunday’s playoff game will be a rematch of the week 6 game, but both coaches involved have downplayed the significance of the first meeting.

Dolphins Don Pads For Pittsburgh Preparation

For the first time in about two months, the players were in full pads as the team practiced on Wednesday.

FPI: Miami Dolphins have virtually zero chance to make Super Bowl

The Dolphins are in the playoffs, but a rugged road lies ahead. ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 0.9% chance to make the Super Bowl.

Kelly: Dolphins have Steelers to thank for season's turnaround

The 1-4 Miami Dolphins' surprising win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in October sparked the franchise's turnaround, and now they'll meet again in the playoffs.

Dolphins Opponent Profile: Fins Are Double-Digit Underdogs Against Steelers In NFL Playoffs' First Round

After earning their first playoff berth in nearly a decade, the Dolphins will have to prove oddsmakers wrong, as Miami is considered a 10-point underdog in the first round of the NFL playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Matt Moore hyped for playoff debut vs. Steelers

DAVIE--The Dolphins are headed for their first playoff game in eight years, and it'll be the postseason debut for quarterback Matt Moore. Moore looks like he'll be the starter as Miami continues waiting to see if Ryan Tannehill will be available for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase outlines Ryan Tannehill's possible road back

Before Adam Gase meets with the South Florida media, he held a conference call with Pittsburgh reporters. Here are some highlights. (You guys have been thought of as the heavy underdog here.

Moore Going About His Business

Veteran quarterback preparing to start the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown on workout partner Jarvis Landry: 'That's my brother'

Highlights of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown's conference call with the South Florida media on Wednesday: On Jarvis Landry: "That's my brother. ... We push each other every summer in Miami. We make each other better year in and year out." Says Landry is a "won't-be-denied player.

Miami Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: 'I'm all about proving guys wrong."

DAVIE — Jakeem Grant is 12th in the NFL in punt return average and would be sixth in the NFL in kickoff return average if he had enough returns to qualify. But the Miami Dolphins rookie receiver hears the skeptics.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Mario Williams' days in Miami are drawing nigh

There was a lot of noise surrounding the Dolphins' addition of Mario Williams last offseason. But it appears his time there is going to end quietly. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Williams will be released this offseason, before they're on the hook for any more of the two-yea...

