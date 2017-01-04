The Splash Zone 1/4/17: Steelers Eager For Rematch Against Dolphins

The last time these teams met, the Dolphins came away with the upset and was the game where the Dolphins season started to turn around. It was also Jay Ajayi's first 200 yard game. So you can bet the Steelers are really eager to face the Dolphins again. I think a lot of people/analyst are overlooking this matchup. This could end up being a great game. No matter the outcome, I am so glad the Dolphins finally made the playoffs.

Healthy Steelers eager for rematch with Dolphins - Sun Sentinel

The last two Januarys, the Pittsburgh Steelers walked into the stadium for a playoff game hoping there were enough warm bodies to go around.

Dolphins at Steelers

Dolphins facing Steelers -- and bitter cold -- this Sunday - Sun Sentinel

It will be colder than freezing on Sunday in western Pennsylvania when the Dolphins take the field in their first playoff game since 2008.

Dolphins-Steelers: Miami's chances hinge on patchwork secondary

AC In The AM: Dolphins Quickly Turn The Page

Despite the disappointment of a loss to the Patriots, there was no lingering effect Monday at the team’s training facility. It was all about Pittsburgh.

Jarvis Landry stock up, Tony Lippett stock down for Miami Dolphins - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins enter the playoffs banged up at several positions, but receiver Jarvis Landry continues to be a steady performer for the offense.

Inexperienced Dolphins believe they're ready for playoff intensity - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Not much playoff experience? Miami coach Adam Gase says his young roster will quickly grasp the added tension of the postseason Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Injured Dolphins vets Mike Pouncey, Reshad Jones and Koa Misi will miss playoff experience - Sun Sentinel

The lifetime Miami Dolphins -- Mike Pouncey, Reshad Jones and Koa Misi -- will not t make their playoff debut Sunday because they are injured.

Former Dolphins

Jason Taylor named Hall of Fame Finalist in first year of eligibility - Sun Sentinel

Jason Taylor, the Miami Dolphins' all-time sack leader, was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 finalist in his first year of eligibility.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins: Gase is a rookie coach with lots of playoff experience | Dave's Digital Domain

For all of his success as the NFL’s winningest coach, Don Shula’s overall record in the playoffs was barely above .500 at 19-17, and that’s with Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino at quarterback for most of those games.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins defend Ndamukong Suh against latest "dirty" charges | ProFootballTalk

Dolphins teammates and coaches rallied to the defense of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, after the latest round charges that he's a "dirty player." "He's an amazing player," Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins 2016 Season

The big play: 78-yard swing on Dolphins RB Damien Williams’ fumble | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--While the final result of the Dolphins' 35-14 loss to New England looked decisive, it might've been significantly different if not for one play gone awry. Miami forced the Patriots into a punt to start the fourth quarter and was driving with a chance to make it a one-score game.

The tape don’t lie: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, a review | The Daily Dolphin

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says, "The tape don’t lie." So each week, I’ll give the game tape a closer look. Here are some things I noticed: Because of injuries, Miami is asking some defensive players to do more than anyone planned.

Dolphins finish behind Broncos in ESPN's final Power Rankings - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins finished at No. 12 following their blowout loss last week to the Patriots.

