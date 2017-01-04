Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
2017 NFL playoffs: Patriots divisional round will feature easy slate of opposing quarterbacks - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots have an extremely lucky draw in the divisional round.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
5 Jets Assistant Coaches Will Not Return In 2017 - Gang Green Nation
The expected changes have started.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Pegulas provide info on Rex Ryan firing, Tyrod Taylor, head-coach search - Buffalo Rumblings
The Pegulas were not present at Bills GM Doug Whaley’s end-of-the-season press conference, but both Terry and Kim Pegula provided information to media members early this evening. John Wawrow of...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
John Harbaugh keeping Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown
Black Monday has passed and surprisingly nothing new to report in Baltimore. In a shocking turn of events, Joe Flacco and Dennis Pitta actually praised Marty Mornhinweg in their end-of-season...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Early Odds show Steelers as double-digit home favorites vs. Dolphins in AFC Wild Card game - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as big home favorites vs. the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals beat Ravens, 27-10 boosted by big day from Rex Burkhead - Cincy Jungle
It was a pretty prototypical outing for the Bengals, but Cincinnati managed to pull out a win this time, starting off 2017 on a high note.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Recap: Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Hue Jackson talk about the Browns - Dawgs By Nature
Monday evening, Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Hue Jackson met with the media to discuss their first season in charge of the Cleveland Browns, and what the plan is moving forward. You can watch...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Who Cares?) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one man to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ first division loss.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
An Apology To Mike Mularkey - Music City Miracles
Mike Mularkey has completely turned the franchise around, and deserves an apology.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Several Jaguars coaching candidates linked to Blake Bortles - Big Cat Country
Dave Caldwell said there would be no mandates for Blake Bortles to start under a new head coach, but Caldwell has scheduled interviews with two coaches linked to Bortles.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Chuck Pagano plans to be back with Colts but hasn’t met with Jim Irsay yet - Stampede Blue
This afternoon, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano held a press conference like usual on Monday, but this press conference was anything but the usual. Pagano filibustered for well over ten minutes with...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Kyle Shanahan to meet with Broncos, Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers on Friday and Saturday - Mile High Report
It's going to be a busy weekend for Kyle Shanahan who is expected to meet with four teams late this week.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
2017 Chargers Head Coaching Candidates - Bolts From The Blue
Ben Higgins and John Gennaro debate which of the head coaching candidates the San Diego Chargers should pursue to replace Mike McCoy, who has not yet been officially fired.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
What franchise team marks did Raiders meet in season finale? - Silver And Black Pride
Heading into the season finale, there were several franchise records that were up for grabs. Let’s take a look at each of them and see if the Raiders were able to get it. With a win... it would...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Chris Ballard declines interview for 49ers GM job, report says - Arrowhead Pride
Well, well, well. I wondered if this would happen. We noted earlier today multiple reports of the 49ers requesting permission to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Super Bowl 51 odds: New York Giants at 16-1 - Big Blue View
Technically, that makes the Giants a long shot
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
A list of the Eagles’ free agents heading into 2017 - Bleeding Green Nation
Who stays, and who goes?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Five Thoughts On The Cowboys Season Finale Against The Eagles - Blogging The Boys
The Eagles may have beaten the Cowboys on Sunday, but it was the team from Texas that came out the big winners. Here are five thoughts on the Cowboys Week 17 game against the Eagles
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
L.A. Rams Set to Interview Sean McVay for HC Job - Hogs Haven
Dude’s only 30 years old!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Snap Counts, Week 17: Ripkowski takes a prominent role, secondary shuffled with injuries - Acme Packing Company
The Packers had multiple corners hurt on Sunday, which meant the secondary had to adjust with some creative positioning.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Slumping Detroit Lions can draw inspiration from 2009 Saints, 2012 Ravens - Pride Of Detroit
Limping into the playoffs does not mean you’re destined for a first-round exit.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Third times a charm: John Fox should hire Mike McCoy to Chicago Bears staff - Windy City Gridiron
Both the Chicago Bears and Mike McCoy would benefit from a reunion...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Clarifying Minnesota’s Two Additional Draft Picks - Daily Norseman
The Vikings have two more picks coming from the Miami Dolphins in this year’s draft.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: "My plan is definitely to be back here" - Canal Street Chronicles
Did Sean Payton finally squash the noise of him leaving again?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons tied Greatest Show on Turf for record 7th most points scored ever - The Falcoholic
The Falcons came to this season to kick butt and score points, and well, they did both pretty well.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Rivera: only a few glaring needs to be addressed - Cat Scratch Reader
This is provided we get our injured players back
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers will add competition for Roberto Aguayo - Bucs Nation
The Bucs aren’t satisfied with Aguayo’s performance so far.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Packers executives Eliot Wolf, Brian Gutekunst to interview for 49ers GM job - Niners Nation
The 49ers are looking at the Wolf tree extensively.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
David Johnson has an MCL sprain; no surgery is required - Revenge of the Birds
The star running back somehow escaped his gruesome injury with just a sprain.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seahawks can’t afford the Lions’ offense, but why would they want to? - Field Gulls
But why would they want to?
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams Players Had Some Telling Statements Today - Turf Show Times
A few Los Angeles Rams’ players spoke up on Monday
Loading comments...