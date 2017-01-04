Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

2017 NFL playoffs: Patriots divisional round will feature easy slate of opposing quarterbacks - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots have an extremely lucky draw in the divisional round.

5 Jets Assistant Coaches Will Not Return In 2017 - Gang Green Nation

The expected changes have started.

Pegulas provide info on Rex Ryan firing, Tyrod Taylor, head-coach search - Buffalo Rumblings

The Pegulas were not present at Bills GM Doug Whaley’s end-of-the-season press conference, but both Terry and Kim Pegula provided information to media members early this evening. John Wawrow of...

AFC NORTH:

John Harbaugh keeping Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown

Black Monday has passed and surprisingly nothing new to report in Baltimore. In a shocking turn of events, Joe Flacco and Dennis Pitta actually praised Marty Mornhinweg in their end-of-season...

Early Odds show Steelers as double-digit home favorites vs. Dolphins in AFC Wild Card game - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as big home favorites vs. the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field.

Bengals beat Ravens, 27-10 boosted by big day from Rex Burkhead - Cincy Jungle

It was a pretty prototypical outing for the Bengals, but Cincinnati managed to pull out a win this time, starting off 2017 on a high note.

Recap: Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Hue Jackson talk about the Browns - Dawgs By Nature

Monday evening, Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Hue Jackson met with the media to discuss their first season in charge of the Cleveland Browns, and what the plan is moving forward. You can watch...

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Who Cares?) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one man to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ first division loss.

An Apology To Mike Mularkey - Music City Miracles

Mike Mularkey has completely turned the franchise around, and deserves an apology.

Several Jaguars coaching candidates linked to Blake Bortles - Big Cat Country

Dave Caldwell said there would be no mandates for Blake Bortles to start under a new head coach, but Caldwell has scheduled interviews with two coaches linked to Bortles.

Chuck Pagano plans to be back with Colts but hasn’t met with Jim Irsay yet - Stampede Blue

This afternoon, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano held a press conference like usual on Monday, but this press conference was anything but the usual. Pagano filibustered for well over ten minutes with...

AFC WEST:

Report: Kyle Shanahan to meet with Broncos, Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers on Friday and Saturday - Mile High Report

It's going to be a busy weekend for Kyle Shanahan who is expected to meet with four teams late this week.

2017 Chargers Head Coaching Candidates - Bolts From The Blue

Ben Higgins and John Gennaro debate which of the head coaching candidates the San Diego Chargers should pursue to replace Mike McCoy, who has not yet been officially fired.

What franchise team marks did Raiders meet in season finale? - Silver And Black Pride

Heading into the season finale, there were several franchise records that were up for grabs. Let’s take a look at each of them and see if the Raiders were able to get it. With a win... it would...

Chiefs’ Chris Ballard declines interview for 49ers GM job, report says - Arrowhead Pride

Well, well, well. I wondered if this would happen. We noted earlier today multiple reports of the 49ers requesting permission to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for...

NFC EAST:

Super Bowl 51 odds: New York Giants at 16-1 - Big Blue View

Technically, that makes the Giants a long shot

A list of the Eagles’ free agents heading into 2017 - Bleeding Green Nation

Who stays, and who goes?

Five Thoughts On The Cowboys Season Finale Against The Eagles - Blogging The Boys

The Eagles may have beaten the Cowboys on Sunday, but it was the team from Texas that came out the big winners. Here are five thoughts on the Cowboys Week 17 game against the Eagles

L.A. Rams Set to Interview Sean McVay for HC Job - Hogs Haven

Dude’s only 30 years old!

NFC NORTH:

Packers Snap Counts, Week 17: Ripkowski takes a prominent role, secondary shuffled with injuries - Acme Packing Company

The Packers had multiple corners hurt on Sunday, which meant the secondary had to adjust with some creative positioning.

Slumping Detroit Lions can draw inspiration from 2009 Saints, 2012 Ravens - Pride Of Detroit

Limping into the playoffs does not mean you’re destined for a first-round exit.

Third times a charm: John Fox should hire Mike McCoy to Chicago Bears staff - Windy City Gridiron

Both the Chicago Bears and Mike McCoy would benefit from a reunion...

Clarifying Minnesota’s Two Additional Draft Picks - Daily Norseman

The Vikings have two more picks coming from the Miami Dolphins in this year’s draft.

NFC SOUTH:

Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: "My plan is definitely to be back here" - Canal Street Chronicles

Did Sean Payton finally squash the noise of him leaving again?

Falcons tied Greatest Show on Turf for record 7th most points scored ever - The Falcoholic

The Falcons came to this season to kick butt and score points, and well, they did both pretty well.

Rivera: only a few glaring needs to be addressed - Cat Scratch Reader

This is provided we get our injured players back

Buccaneers will add competition for Roberto Aguayo - Bucs Nation

The Bucs aren’t satisfied with Aguayo’s performance so far.

NFC WEST:

Packers executives Eliot Wolf, Brian Gutekunst to interview for 49ers GM job - Niners Nation

The 49ers are looking at the Wolf tree extensively.

David Johnson has an MCL sprain; no surgery is required - Revenge of the Birds

The star running back somehow escaped his gruesome injury with just a sprain.

The Seahawks can’t afford the Lions’ offense, but why would they want to? - Field Gulls

But why would they want to?

Rams Players Had Some Telling Statements Today - Turf Show Times

A few Los Angeles Rams’ players spoke up on Monday