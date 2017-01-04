Dolphins biggest underdog of Wildcard Weekend

The Miami Dolphins are heading to Pennsylvania this weekend to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Wildcard Weekend meeting between the sixth-seeded Dolphins and the third-seeded Steelers. Miami won the regular season meeting between the two clubs back in Week 6, largely behind a defense that constantly pressured Steelers quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones and the first of Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi’s three 200-yard rushing performances this season.

Now, heading into a win-and-advance, lose-and-go-home game, can the Dolphins beat the Steelers a second time? If the betting odds are any indication, nope.

Using Odds Shark to track the changes in the point spread for the game, things have gone from Miami being anunderdog to Miami being a big underdog. The game opened with the Steelers favored by 7.5 points. The line immediately started moving.

Pittsburgh jumped all the way up to a 10.5 point favorite by the end of Monday morning. The line has since come back down a little, settling in at 10 points.

At a ten point margin, the Dolphins are the biggest underdog of Wildcard Weekend. The Detroit Lions are next, sitting as eight point dogs to the Seattle Seahawks. The New York Giants are 4.5 point underdogs to the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders are currently 3.5 point underdogs to the Houston Texans.

Miami is 9-6-1 against the spread this year, as are the Steelers. Straight up, the Steelers have a game advantage over Miami, 11-5 compared to 10-6. The OddsShark predicted score as the game ending 33.6-14.8 in favor of the Steelers.