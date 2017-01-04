Mario Williams to be cut by Dolphins after season

The Miami Dolphins still have meaningful football to play as they get ready for their first playoff appearance since 2008, but that does not mean the team’s front office is not already planning their offseason moves. One move that seems to be imminent is the release of defensive end Mario Williams.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins will release Williams prior to the fifth day of the new league year, which begins in March. The timing is critical, as Miami will guarantee $3.5 million of the $8.5 million he is due next year if Williams is on the roster on that fifth day.

Williams joined the Dolphins as part of the team’s rebuild of the defensive line and was expected to have a resurgent season in his return to being a full-time defensive end rather than an outside linebacker as he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He has disappointed this season, recording only 1.5 sacks and 13 tackles in 13 games played, including five starts. He was a healthy inactive last week against the New England Patriots.

Williams had the sixth-highest salary cap number on the team this season at $6.5 million. That number jumps to $10.5 million in 2017 if he remains on the roster, while the team will save $8.5 million if they release him.