The Splash Zone 1/3/17: Gase Will Have A Better Idea On Tannehill By Tuesday

If Ryan Tannehill has any hope of playing this weekend, he is likely going to have to practice on Tuesday or Wednesday. Adam Gase wants to feel comfortable putting Tannehill back out onto the field without jeopardizing the quarterbacks career. Even if Tannehill shows he can play, I still wouldn't play him. But that is my view. I still feel the Dolphins can beat the Steelers with Moore, but I also understand Tannehill gives the team a better chance to win. I just don't want to see Tannehill push himself and make the injury worse.

Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase provides playoff update on Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami coach Adam Gase said he'll have a better idea on quarterback Ryan Tannehill's availability for a Wild Card playoff game at Pittsburgh by Tuesday. "I need to know what his movement skills are and the structure of his knee," Gase said.

Dolphins At Steelers

Miami Dolphins Hitting The Road For Entire 2016 Postseason, Starting This Week at Pittsburgh | NBC 6 South Florida

Being in the sixth seed, Miami will be playing all their games away from South Florida as long as they are in the postseason.

Miami Dolphins must have a short memory, focus on Steelers - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

After Sunday's loss to the Patriots, it's time for the Miami Dolphins to quickly turn the page and focus on their playoff opponent: the Steelers.

Three takeaways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Steelers in Week 6 - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins frustrated Steelers WR Antonio Brown and had all the right answers for Pittsburgh's defense when they met during the regular season.

On playoff stage, Steelers ready to show Dolphins how they've changed - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog- ESPN

Nearly three months later, the wounds of Jay Ajayi running wild for 204 yards in Miami are still fresh for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Breaking down wild-card matchup | The Daily Dolphin

How do the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers match up for next weekend's wild-card-round game at Heinz Field? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami passing (26th in NFL) vs.

AC In The AM: Now It's On To Pittsburgh

You can’t fall behind 20-0 against a team like New England and that’s something the Dolphins must avoid repeating next weekend in Pittsburgh.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi ready for first taste of the playoffs - NFL Nation- ESPN

Jay Ajayi is the engine behind Miami's offense and most likely the biggest key to its postseason success.

