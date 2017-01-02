Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry holds the record for the most receptions in a player’s first two seasons in the NFL, a record he set at the end of last season. As this season unfolded, Landry was chased by his former LSU teammate and friend Odell Beckham, Jr., of the New York Giants, for the record for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons. Heading into Week 17, Beckham pulled ahead with a four-reception lead.

Landry caught nine passes in a Week 17 early game, then had to wait to see if Beckham would pass him to claim the record. In the late afternoon game, Beckham caught five passes.

That gives Landry a total of 288 career receptions through three years.

That gives Beckham a total of 288 career receptions through three years.

Yeah, the two players who consider the other his brother have exactly the same number of receptions through their first three years in the league, setting the new NFL record.

Landry’s 288 career receptions come with 3,051 yards, a 10.6 yards per catch average, and 13 touchdowns. He set a career high with 12.1 yards per catch in 2016, catching 94 passes for 1,136 yards with four touchdowns. The 94 receptions are the second most for a single season in Dolphins history, trailing just Landry’s 110 receptions in 2015. He also holds the sixth most receptions in a season from his 2014 campaign, which set the team record for a rookie.

Beckham’s 288 receptions come with 4,122 yards, a 14.3 yards per catch average, and 35 touchdowns. He set a career high with 101 receptions this season, recording 1,367 yards with 10 touchdowns. He holds the second-, third-, and fourth-most receptions in a single season in Giants history and has increased his receptions in each year of his career.

Beckham and Landry are currently tied for 17th in career receptions in a player’s first four seasons, trailing Anquan Boldin by 54 receptions. They are only 138 receptions short of Larry Fitzgerald’s five-year mark.