NFL Coaching Changes 2017: Tracking all the rumors, updates, and hirings

Update: We have added a “hirings” tracker to the bottom of our previously published Black Monday tracker. You can find the jobs that were opened, followed by the news of the new coaches being hired as they happen.

On the day known as “Black Monday,” due to the number of coaching changes that begin, we track all of the latest news - for one simple reason:

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has popped up in several of the early head coach candidate rumors. Could the Dolphins lose their top defensive assistant a year after bringing him to the team?

Firings

Los Angeles Rams - Jeff Fisher fired

This was so long ago, it does not seem right to put it on the Black Monday tracker, but it is a head coach vacancy, so here it is. Fisher was fired after he tied the NFL record for the most games lost as a head coach. He was given a contract extension earlier in the year, but it basically became a golden parachute for his work in transitioning the team to LA. The team is rumored to be interested in seeing if they could trade for New Orleans head coach Sean Payton. The annual Jon Gruden rumors are also in play here.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Gus Bradley fired

The Jaguars were a trendy darkhorse pick before this season, but never seemed to get out of their own way. Quarterback Blake Bortles apparently played this season with two shoulder separations and wrist tendonitis, and the team still considers him a franchise quarterback, but the team has also been considered in the hunt for Jimmy Garoppolo hunt if he becomes available. They could also be hunting for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Tom Coughlin, who was the first head coach in Jaguars history, has also been rumored here.

Buffalo Bills - Rex Ryan fired

The Bills fired Ryan before their Week 17 meeting with the New York Jets - less than two years after the Jets fired him and the Bills hired him. For good measure, the Bills made sure to fire Rex’s twin brother Rob, who was hired this year to be the assistant head coach and defensive assistant, at the same time. Somewhat surprisingly, general manager Doug Whaley appears to be safe as he will lead the coaching search. Tom Coughlin is thought to be the main focus for the Bills and the team will want to keep offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, though he is likely a head coaching candidate this offseason as well. Joseph does not seem to be on the radar here.

San Diego Chargers - Mike McCoy fired

McCoy took over the Chargers job in 2013, leaving the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator position (which allowed Gase to move to the position for two years, followed by a year with the Bears, before becoming Miami’s head coach). He was 28-38 in his four seasons, and 5-11 this year.

Denver Broncos - Gary Kubiak retires

Head coach Kubiak retired after two years with the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl last season. Medical issues were cited as the main reason for Kubiak’s decision. Joseph was considered a finalist for the Broncos’ position two years ago, so he could be among the front runners for the job this time.

San Francisco 49ers - Chip Kelly fired

A year after hiring Kelly, the 49ers are back searching for a head coach. The team is hitting the reset button this time, firing general manager Trent Baalke as well. This will be the fourth head coach in four years for the 49ers. Joseph’s name has been added to some of the targets the 49ers are thought to be considering.

Hirings

To keep track of the changes, we are updating our Black Monday tracker to include all of the new hires:

Jaguars - Jacksonville has hired Tom Coughlin, the team’s first head coach, to be the Vice President of Football Operations, and retained interim head coach Doug Marrone, making him the full head coach. They also kept general manager David Caldwell. Check out Big Cat Country for more on the Jaguars.

Broncos - After an initial report indicated Vance Joseph, the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, had completed his interview with the Broncos and would be moving to the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday, it now appears Joseph will be named the Broncos’ new head coach. For more on the Broncos, check out Mile High Report.

Bills - Sean McDermott has agreed to terms with the Bills. For more from the Bills, check out Buffalo Rumblings.

Chargers - As the Chargers announce they are moving to Los Angeles, they have also found their new head coach. The team has hired former Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn. For more on the Chargers, check out Bolts from the Blue.

Rams - Not to be outdone, the LA Rams, who will be the senior team in LA having arrived in the city a year ago, have announced the hiring of Sean McVay, 30, as their head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the league - taking the title from Adam Gase - and the youngest in league history - surpassing Lane Kiffin. To keep up with everything from the Rams, check out Turf Show Times.