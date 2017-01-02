The NFL Playoff schedule was released on Sunday night, aligning the four Wildcard games across the upcoming weekend, as well as setting up the schedule for the Divisional round through to the Super Bowl. The league also released the kickoff times for all the games throughout the postseason tournament.

The Miami Dolphins will spend their entire postseason run on the road, having qualified as the sixth seed. They start their first appearance in the playoffs with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami beat the Steelers in Week 6, the start of the team’s mid-season six-game winning streak and the first of nine wins in the team’s last 11 games. It also marked the first of back-to-back 200 yard rushing performances for running back Jay Ajayi, who would add a third time hitting the mark later in the season.

If Miami were to win, they would then face the New England Patriots, a rematch of the two Patriots regular season victories over Miami.

The NFL Playoffs are not a straight bracket like the NCAA tournament or other typical tournament set ups. After Wildcard Weekend, the league pairs the lowest remaining seed with the first seed in the respective conference, with the highest remaining seed playing the second-seeded team.

NFL Wild Card round

Saturday, Jan. 7

Raiders at Texans: 4:35 pm ET | ESPN/ABC

Lions at Seahawks: 8:15 pm ET | NBC

Sunday, Jan. 8

Dolphins at Steelers: 1:05 pm ET | CBS

Giants at Packers: 4:40 pm ET | FOX

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks/Packers/Giants at Falcons: 435 pm ET | FOX

Texans/Raiders/Dolphins at Patriots: 815 pm ET | CBS

Sunday, Jan. 15

Steelers/Texans/Raiders at Chiefs: 1:05 pm ET | NBC

Packers/Giants/Lions at Cowboys: 4:40 pm ET | FOX

AFC / NFC Championship games

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC: 3:05 pm ET | FOX

AFC: 6:40 pm et | CBS

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

6:30 pm ET | FOX