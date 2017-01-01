The NFL has announced the schedule for the four playoff games that will be held on Wildcard Weekend. The league will play two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. The league waits until the matchups are set before they schedule kickoff times for the games, looking to make sure east coast and west coast considerations are taken into account, as well as trying to make sure the top drawing game goes into the prime time slot.

The Wildcard Weekend will feature the (6) Miami Dolphins at the (3) Pittsburgh Steelers and the (5) Kansas City Chiefs at the (4) Houston Texans on the AFC side of the bracket.

AFC Playoffs

1. New England Patriots (14-2) - AFC East champ; first-round bye and home-field advantage

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) - AFC West champ; first-round bye

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) - AFC North champ

4. Houston Texans (9-7) - AFC South champ

5. Oakland Raiders (12-4)

6. Miami Dolphins (10-6)

NFC Playoffs

1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3) - NFC East champ; first-round bye and home-field advantage

2. Atlanta Falcons (11-5) - NFC South champ; first-round bye

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) - NFC West champ

4. Green Bay Packers (10-6) - NFC North champs

5. New York Giants (11-5)

6. Detroit Lions (9-7)

Wildcard Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 7

(5) Oakland Raiders at (4) Houston Texans - 4:35pm - ESPN/ABC

(6) Detroit Lions at (3) Seattle Seahawks - 8:15pm - NBC

Sunday, January 8

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:05pm CBS

(5) New York Giants at (4) Green Bay Packers - 4:40pm - Fox