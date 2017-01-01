Patriots at Dolphins inactive players list includes Mario Williams

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are preparing for their season finale showdown in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are expected to head into this game looking for a win in order to better their positions in the playoffs, New England looking to lock themselves into the top see while the Dolphins could use the win as part of the scenario to climb into the fifth seed.

Part of the preparation for each team pre-game is to announce seven players as inactives for the game. The Dolphins’ inactive players list includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, tight end Thomas Duarte, tight end Dominique Jones, wide receiver Leonte Carroo, and defensive end Mario Williams.

Williams is probably the biggest surprise on the list. He was listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant in practice all week and was expected to be available for the game.

The Patriots inactive list includes tackle LaAdrian Waddle, running back D.J. Foster, wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Cyrus Jones, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, safety Jordan Richards, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.