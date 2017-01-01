Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

This evening's Sunday Night Football match-up's features two teams from the NFC North. The 9 and 6 Green Bay Packers (second place in the NFC North) will travel to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan to take on the 9 and 6 Detroit Lions (second place in the NFC North). This game serves as not only the last game of the regular season for the NFL but it is also high stakes for both teams. The winner of this contest walks away with the NFC North title while the loser may be headed home for the remainder of the year and off-season. In order for the loser of this game to claim the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

Game Information-

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST

Game Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV Coverage: NBC

Odds: Green Bay Packers -3

Over/Under: 49.5

