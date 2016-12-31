The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end MarQueis Gray to a two-year contract, according to Gray’s Instagram account. Gray had been scheduled to be a free agent after the 2016 season and this marks the second player for the Dolphins to sign a contract extension this week, following offensive lineman Sam Young on Wednesday.

Finally got a place to call home for the next 2years!! ✍ I'm back! That much sweeter when all your hard work gets rewarded! A photo posted by MarQueis Gray (@marqueisgray) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:33pm PST

Gray entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2013, signing with the San Francisco 49ers. He was cut at the end of the preseason that year and was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, where he played in 12 games with two starts, primarily working as a blocking tight end and a fullback/H-back option.

He was again among the final roster cuts the next season, this time by Cleveland, and was again claimed off waivers, now heading to the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in eight games with the Vikings before he was waived and claimed bu the Buffalo Bills, where he started five games that year, then returned for four appearances in 2015 before a broken arm ended his season.

He joined Miami as a free agent signing in March. He has played in all 15 games for Miami thus far this season, with seven starts, catching 14 passes for 174 yards.

The Dolphins have not announced the signing. No financial terms have been reported.