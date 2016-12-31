The NFL Playoffs are a week away from starting, but the College Football Playoff is already here, with the two semifinal games taking place this afternoon/tonight. Below, everything you need to know to watch either or both of the two games, which are being played at the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl this year, is listed.

These are not the only two bowl games on Saturday, with the Citrus Bowl at 11am ET on ABC featuring (20) LSU vs. (13) Louisville and the TaxSlayer Bowl at 11am ET on ESPN with Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky.

Here is all the information you will need to watch the semifinal games:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl

Who: (4) Washington vs. (1) Alabama

Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 3pm ET, December 31

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Draft Prospects:

Washington:

Budda Baker, safety

Jake Eldrenkamp, guard

Sidney Jones, cornerback

Kevin King, cornerback

Elijah Qualls, defensive tackle

John Ross, wide receiver

Vita Vea, defensive tackle

Alabama:

Jonathan Allen, defensive end

Ryan Anderson, linebacker

Reuben Foster, linebacker

O.J. Howard, tight end

Marlon Humphrey, cornerback

Cam Robinson, offensive tackle

Tim Williams, linebacker

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl

Who: (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

When: 7pm ET, December 31

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Draft Prospects:

Ohio State:

Gareon Conley, cornerback

Pat Elflein, center

Tyquan Lewis, defensive end

Curtis Samuel, wide receiver

Clemson: