College Football Playoff semifinal online stream, TV schedule, draft prospects

The College Football Playoff is here.

By Kevin Nogle
NCAA Football: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-Houston vs Florida State Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Playoffs are a week away from starting, but the College Football Playoff is already here, with the two semifinal games taking place this afternoon/tonight. Below, everything you need to know to watch either or both of the two games, which are being played at the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl this year, is listed.

These are not the only two bowl games on Saturday, with the Citrus Bowl at 11am ET on ABC featuring (20) LSU vs. (13) Louisville and the TaxSlayer Bowl at 11am ET on ESPN with Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky.

Here is all the information you will need to watch the semifinal games:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl

Who: (4) Washington vs. (1) Alabama

Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 3pm ET, December 31

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Draft Prospects:

Washington:

  • Budda Baker, safety
  • Jake Eldrenkamp, guard
  • Sidney Jones, cornerback
  • Kevin King, cornerback
  • Elijah Qualls, defensive tackle
  • John Ross, wide receiver
  • Vita Vea, defensive tackle

Alabama:

  • Jonathan Allen, defensive end
  • Ryan Anderson, linebacker
  • Reuben Foster, linebacker
  • O.J. Howard, tight end
  • Marlon Humphrey, cornerback
  • Cam Robinson, offensive tackle
  • Tim Williams, linebacker

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl

Who: (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

When: 7pm ET, December 31

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Draft Prospects:

Ohio State:

  • Gareon Conley, cornerback
  • Pat Elflein, center
  • Tyquan Lewis, defensive end
  • Curtis Samuel, wide receiver

Clemson:

  • Tyrone Crowder, guard
  • Wayne Gallman, running back
  • Jadar Johnson, safety
  • Jordan Leggett, tight end
  • Artavis Scott, wide receiver
  • Cordrea Tankersly, cornerback
  • Carlos Watkins, defensive tackle
  • Deshaun Watson, quarterback
  • Mike Williams, wide receiver

