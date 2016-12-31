The Splash Zone 12/31/16: Previewing Sunday's Game Against The Patirots

The Dolphins will be playing the season finale against the New England Patriots. Both teams are still playing for seeding in the postseason. If the Pats win they'll secure home field advantage, but if the Dolphins win they have a chance to move up to #5 instead of #6. That would make a huge difference as the Dolphins would travel to Houston instead of Pittsburgh. But if the Dolphins win, the Chiefs also must lose for the Dolphins to move up.

Five keys for the Miami Dolphins to defeat the New England Patriots - Sun Sentinel

Can the Dolphins throw another curveball at Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and perhaps again hand the Patriots a crucial late-season loss in Miami Gardens?

Patriots at Dolphins

Palm Beach Post predictions for Dolphins-Patriots game | The Daily Dolphin

The Palm Beach Post staff predicts the outcome of Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Patriots. Both teams have wrapped up playoff berths, but the Dolphins can move up from the No. 6 seed to the No. 5 seed (with a win and a Chiefs loss) and the Patriots are still battling for the No.

Dolphins' passing game ready if it becomes focal point of the New England defense - Sun Sentinel

The run-dominant Miami Dolphins haven't faced an opponent that focused on its passing game all season. But they say they're ready if New England takes that approach this week.

Six Dolphins Legends To Be Honored On Sunday

Sx of the greatest players in Dolphins history will be presented with their Hall of Fame rings on Sunday.

Patriots try to reverse recent losing trend in Miami | ProFootballTalk

The Patriots have dominated the AFC East in recent years. In Miami, however, the Patriots have been dominated. They've lost three in a row against the Dolphins on the road, and if the Patriots hope to nail down the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Patriots need to break that streak on Sunday.

AC In The AM: Regular Season Ends With Imposing Challenge

Sunday’s regular season finale against the Patriots should tell us even more about this Dolphins team.

Adam Gase

The reasons I’m voting for Adam Gase for Coach of the Year | Miami Herald

The Associated Press will name the NFL’s coach of the year in January and Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero, who holds an AP vote on the matter, outlines why he believes Adam Gase should be the winner.

Dolphins' Adam Gase: Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino a good sounding board - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

As a special adviser to the Dolphins, Dan Marino's role is not clearly defined. But he's always ready to help, said Dolphins coach Adam Gase.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill back to on-field work | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still a long shot to make it back this season, but he's been progressing. Tannehill has been at practice this week, though not participating, but was doing rehabilitation work on the field this afternoon.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins defense limping into regular season finale | ProFootballTalk

It's a good thing the Dolphins have wrapped up their playoff berth and are playing for seeding only, because they're going to be shorthanded on defense against one of the league's top offenses.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins' Wake feeling "terrible," taking no joy in playoffs | Miami Herald

A bunch of Friday Dolphins notes:

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins linebacker Spencer Paysinger expects to face Patriots | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Dolphins linebacker Spencer Paysinger hyper-extended his knee in the Buffalo game, but doesn't think it will keep him out against New England. Miami, already missing at least four starters on defense, held him out of practice Wednesday. He was limited Thursday.

Dolphins Secondary

Without three starting DBs, communication an issue for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — It may surprise you to hear two words a Miami Dolphins defensive back used to describe safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who will miss the rest of the season with a neck/shoulder injury. "Our general," Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell said. "And enforcer.

Miami Dolphins rookie S A.J. Hendy ‘hungry’ for Sunday’s NFL debut | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Week after week, game after game, Miami Dolphins rookie safety A.J. Hendy has prepared for this moment. It took all season, but Hendy is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Dolphins 2016 Season

'War Daddy' shirts set the bar high for Dolphins - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins' "War Daddy" shirts are handed out to top performers have become coveted items in locker room.

Dolphins Playoffs

Weather forecast for Miami Dolphins’ potential trip to Pittsburrrrrgh: pretty gross | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins have been trailblazers in all sorts of ways this season. Next week, they may get a chance to prove their mettle again. They will play at Pittsburgh or Houston in the first round of the playoffs next weekend, and if you’re a weather-watcher, hope they’re not Pennsylvania-bound...

