“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

Last week’s winner, Taker13, paid homage to one of the finest comedy classics in cinematic history with his response to this image:

“Philbin: Did you eat a lot of paints chips when you were a kid?

Incognito: (laughs) Why?”

~Taker13

HOUSEKEEPING! Want me fluff your pillow? Tommy Boy always brings a smirk to my face.

Here’s my entry for this week: