Put Nickell Robey-Coleman on the naughty list

Nickell Robey-Coleman is a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and it is safe to say he does not like how Jarvis Landry plays the game of football. This all stems from the Week 7 hit that Landry put on Aaron Williams that forced him to miss the rest of the game.

It is now Week 16 of the NFL year and the Miami Dolphins are still playing meaningful games well into December. A win over the Bills would put Miami in prime position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 where they won the AFC East title. However, recent comments by Robey-Coleman indicate the Bills defense wants to do more then just beat the Dolphins and ruin their season. They are going to try and go out Landry. According to Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News, Robey-Coleman says the hit on Williams still lingers in the Buffalo locker-room.

"It does. That's a situation that's not going to be dealt with 'til Saturday. The game is going to put that in our hands. I mean, we all know that he gets the ball a lot. The game's going to put us in position to make those type of plays on him."

I think Mr. Robey-Coleman has made a few mistakes with this quote.

Landry already plays angry. Why are you going to fire him up more? The Dolphins have a lot on the line and you are playing for nothing. You are firing up the whole team by your comments. When you lose, don't get upset by the post-game comments Miami makes. We know you like running your mouth on Twitter.