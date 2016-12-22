The Splash Zone 12/22/16: Pouncey Says His Hip Injury Is Not Career Threatening

Mike Pouncey was lost for the season with a hip injury, but according to the offensive lineman, the injury does not appear to be career-threatening like many were believing. Even better news, Pouncey won't require surgery so he'll be ready to go during the offseason programs. Pouncey believes he came back too fast from the injury and that is what caused it to flare up again. Dolphins are going to need him next season as the run game hasn't been the same since he's be deactivated.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says hip injury not career-threatening

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said Wednesday that his left hip injury is not career-threatening and that surgery is not required.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi are Pro Bowl alternates | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Jay Ajayi are first-team NFL Pro Bowl alternates, according to offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen. Christensen, not surprisingly, believed each player should be a Pro Bowler.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Matt Moore named AFC offensive player of the week | ProFootballTalk

When Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down, some thought Miami's playoff hopes went down with him. Matt Moore did not agree. Moore, the Dolphins backup who got his first start in five years on Saturday against the Jets, turned in an excellent performance and has been named the AFC offensi...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Mike Pouncey out for season, but expects to be ready for start of offseaosn program | Miami Herald

The Dolphins shut down Mike Pouncey for the season last week after it became clear that his latest hip issue could threaten his career if he didn’t let it heal completely.

Dolphins Defense

What Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Wednesday | The Daily Dolphin

Here is some of what Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Wednesday: • Last meeting, LeSean McCoy wasn't healthy. It was an overall good effort. He makes a difference. He's the best make-you-miss back in the entire league. • The team has to hustle to the ball.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins' Suh asks question, takes advice to heart | Miami Herald

A bunch of nuggets from Wednesday’s session with the Miami Dolphins’ coordinators:

AC In The AM: Wake And Suh Both Deserving

Ndamukong Suh and Cam Wake were the two Dolphins selected to the Pro Bowl Tuesday and both are enjoying among their finest seasons.

Just Another Game For Williams

Defensive end missed the game against the Arizona Cardinals two Sundays ago but was back in the lineup against the New York Jets last Saturday night and played 34 defensive snaps.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins aim for first season sweep of Bills since 2011 - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

LeSean McCoy struggled against the Dolphins in the first meeting, and Miami hopes for an encore performance on Saturday.

Dolphins using big edge in turnover margin to move closer to playoff berth - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins are plus-5 in turnover margin for the season, tied for eighth in the NFL. But in the last nine games they're plus-11 in turnover margin.

Dolphins Roster

Play good, pay good: Miami Dolphins want players to finish strong before diving into contract negotiations | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, like many NFL teams, have important contract issues to resolve with multiple players going forward. But for reasons that are understandable, the team has decided not to address any of these issues until after this season is over.

