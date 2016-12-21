Matt Moore made his first start for the Miami Dolphins since the 2011 season finale. The quarterback made the most of the opportunity, leading the team to a 34-13 victory over the New York Jets - coincidentally the same team against which he made his last start - and clinching the team’s first winning record since 2008. His individual performance against the Jets had him named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Moore finished the game 12-for-18 for 236 yards with four touchdowns. He had a 126.2 passer rating for the game.

The Dolphins had to turn to Moore after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the third quarter of the team’s Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Tannehill sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee on a low hit, and is expected to miss at least one more game, though his season could be over as well.

Moore has started 13 games for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2011. He has served as the second-string quarterback since the Dolphins drafted Tannehill in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

This is Moore’s second time with the Dolphins earning the award. He previously was recognized in Week 9 of the 2011 season and is only the third Dolphins quarterback to win the award multiple times, joining Dan Marino and Scott Mitchell.

The Dolphins have had players receive the award three times this year, with Moore joining running back Jay Ajayi, who received the award in Week 6 and 7 following each of his 200-yard rushing performances.