The Miami Dolphins are currently scheduled to send to players to the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando: defensive end Cameron Wake and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The team also has two more waiting in the wings for alternates to start getting activated for the game: wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Jay Ajayi. The word that the two players are “first alternates” comes from Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen, who met with the media on Wednesday.

Landry, in this third year in the league, has 1,031 receiving yards this year on 82 receptions with three touchdowns in 2017. He was a 2016 Pro Bowl selection and is the NFL record holder for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons.

Ajayi, in his second year, has rushed for 1,007 yards on 212 carries, giving him a 4.8 yards per attempt average, with seven touchdowns. During the season, he became just the fourth player in league history to rush for 200 yards in back-to-back games.

Each year, several players bow out of the all-star event due to injuries. Players from whichever teams earn a Super Bowl berth will also be replaced.

The Pro Bowl will be held on 29 January in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.